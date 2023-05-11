Putin could speak with Erdoğan about Black Sea grain deal - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at short notice if needed regarding the extension of the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, as talks on the matter continue in Istanbul.



Russia has said it will not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday he thought the deal, which allows for the safe export of grain and fertilisers from three Ukrainian ports, could be extended for at least two more months.



Asked to say whether Putin and Erdoğan might discuss the issue, Peskov told reporters there were no such plans at present but added: "They call each other up very quickly when needed."



He declined to comment on the state of the talks while they are still in progress.



Peskov also called for restraint from Armenia and Azerbaijan after an exchange of fire in a border area on Thursday in which Azerbaijan said one of its soldiers was killed.



On Russia's widening budget deficit, Peskov commented that Russia's economic situation was fully under control after figures from the finance ministry showed Russia posted a $44 billion budget deficit in the first four months of the year.



Kremlin spokesman further said that Russia had a necessary safety margin, despite the spending gap having already exceeded the country's planned deficit for the entire year.





















