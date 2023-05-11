News World Kremlin 'far away' from achieving Ukraine military goals

The most important task has been to protect the people in the Donbass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Bosnian television station ATV broadcast on Wednesday evening. "In part we have succeeded in fulfilling this task, but in part we are still far from it," Peskov said.

