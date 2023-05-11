At least 4 killed, 8 injured by Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

At least four people were killed and eight were injured by Russian strikes in various settlements in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"The Russians shelled Toretsk. As a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the house, there are victims - it is known about 6 people. Doctors provide all necessary assistance," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a statement that a woman who was injured due to a rocket strike in the city of Sloviansk died in hospital.

"This morning, as a result of rocket fire in the city, a fire broke out in a garage and a car on the territory of a private home. Rescuers extinguished the fire on a total area of 20 square meters," the statement read.

It also said that two high-rise buildings, five private residential buildings and civilian vehicles were also damaged in the city, further saying that 11 rescuers and 3 units of equipment were on site to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

Separately, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that three were killed and two were injured in the past day due to Russian strikes.

The Russia-Ukraine war, now in its 14th month, has killed 8,791 civilians and wounded 14,815, according to the latest UN figures.