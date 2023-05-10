Zelensky vows to retake every piece of Ukrainian territory

Ukraine wants to drive Russian occupiers out of the country with foreign support, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"We will not leave a single piece of our land to the enemy - tyranny will rule nowhere," Zelensky said on Wednesday in his nightly video address.



"Let us not forget that every day that the occupier is on our land is a temptation for him to believe that he will succeed," Zelensky said.



"He will not succeed! We need to bring freedom, security and Europe back to the whole Ukrainian land."



Already, he said, preparations are under way in Ukraine to rebuild the war-torn country. Work is being done on all aspects of reconstruction - from the economy and industry to armaments, energy, infrastructure, education, social services and health care.



"Now, in May, we will finalize the concrete points of these state programmes, and in June we will work with our [foreign] partners on our plans," Zelensky said. "Here, in Ukraine, the world will see what Europe is capable of."



