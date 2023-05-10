US Secretary of State Blinken holds reception for Eid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a reception Tuesday at Blair House in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday, telling the participants that "diversity is our greatest strength."

"We're putting it to use to serve American interests and values," he said. "We are operating in an extraordinarily diverse world. If we were to leave our own diversity on the sidelines, we would be shortchanging ourselves, shortchanging our foreign policy, shortchanging the country."

"As we look around the world, we see examples of Muslims living out the values that we're celebrating here today, showing compassion, showing a commitment to justice, showing a commitment to the pursuit of peace," he said.

"For us, freedom of religion is a fundamental human right, one foundational creation of our country. And our government is committed to supporting the right of every person to worship as they choose," he added, while also stressing his government's commitment to "standing against discrimination."

Eid al-Fitr is a celebration of Muslims marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan with festivities and prayers. This year, it was celebrated in most countries on April 21.