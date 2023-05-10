UNESCO condemns killing of AFP journalist in Ukraine

UNESCO on Wednesday denounced the killing of AFP journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

"I condemn the attack that killed video journalist Arman Soldin and call for an investigation to identify the circumstances of his death," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement, renewing her call for international humanitarian law on the protection of journalists, media professionals, and associated personnel in situations of conflict to be respected.

Soldin was reported to be killed in a rocket attack on Chasiv Yar on the outskirts of Bakhmut where he was accompanying Ukrainian soldiers, according to the statement. He had been covering the war in Ukraine since the beginning.

UNESCO said he is the 12th journalist killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.