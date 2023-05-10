Ukrainian diplomats ‘rediscovering continents’ to strengthen global influence: Minister

The Ukrainian foreign minister has said his country's diplomats are "rediscovering continents and regaining lost positions" in order to strengthen Ukraine's global influence and economy.

"In order to strengthen Ukraine's influence in the world and strengthen our economy, Ukrainian diplomats are rediscovering continents and regaining lost positions. Ukraine will implement a global foreign policy worthy of our state, achievements and potential of our people," Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a column for local news agency RBC Ukraine published on Wednesday.

Kuleba stated that Ukraine is currently continuing its "political counteroffensive" in order to strengthen its position on all continents, expressing that the Global South-Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania-is the focus of their approach due to the economic growth, investment opportunities, and human and technological potential seen.

"The more support we have from the Global South, the less leverage Russia will have, the means to circumvent sanctions, and the less opportunities to hold the occupied Ukrainian territories. We narrow their room for maneuver," he added.

Latin America is one of the most promising regions of the Global South and is very close to the West in terms of political, cultural, religious, and business traditions, he said, adding that most Latin American countries take a neutral position but are mostly sympathetic towards Ukraine on the public level.

Kuleba underlined Guatemala, where he currently is on an official visit, as the first Latin American country to join the coalition for the creation of a special tribunal against Russia.

"Latin America is a growing economic and political power, an area of dynamic development. The most influential international players are already going there to increase their presence and strengthen economic cooperation. Can Ukraine ignore the new star of the Global South, this continent of opportunities and its colossal potential? The answer is obvious," he said.

He noted that Ukraine has four comprehensive offers for Latin American countries, including the expansion of food supplies, transfer of qualified personnel, supply of energy equipment, and cooperation in information technologies.

He stated that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is currently finalizing work on its strategy towards Latin America, which he described as "an important document that will set the main parameters for working with the region."

"Previous Asian and African strategies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have already proven their effectiveness. We have returned these two regions to the foreign policy map of Ukraine and now we are starting to deal with the third one, Latin America, at all levels. This is the beginning of a great journey, the result of which will be a fundamentally new level of cooperation with countries in this important part of the world," he concluded.

Kuleba left for Guatemala on Tuesday, the first visit by a Ukrainian foreign minister to Latin America in 10 years, where he will hold bilateral talks and take part in the Ministerial Council of the Association of Caribbean States.















