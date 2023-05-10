UKRAINES FOREIGN MINISTER PLAYS DOWN OFFENSIVE, WANTS MORE WEAPONS

Ukraine's foreign minister, echoing comments recently made by the country's defence minister, warned against expecting too much from the Ukrainian army's expected spring offensive.



"Do not consider this counter-offensive as the last one, because we do not know what will come out of it," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Germany's Bild newspaper in comments published on Wednesday.



Only if this offensive succeeds in liberating Russian-occupied territories will it be the last, he said. "But if not, it means we have to prepare for the next counter-offensive."



Kuleba stressed that Ukraine would need significantly more armaments for its fight against the Russian occupation forces.



"Because to win the war, you need weapons, weapons and more weapons," he said. Much depends on Germany, which, with the arms company Rheinmetall, has "a kind of titan of the arms industry in Europe and probably in the world."



German arms maker Rheinmetall is the manufacturer of the popular Leopard tank.



In addition to ammunition, tanks and air defence systems, Ukraine needs combat aircraft above all. Kuleba counted on help from Berlin to procure modern F-16 fighter jets. Unlike with the Leopard tanks, the decision here does not lie with Germany, but with the United States.



"What we expect from Germany is to play an active role in building a coalition of countries: Who will convince the United States to push the green button?" he asked.