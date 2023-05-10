 Contact Us
Published May 10,2023
POLAND SUMMONS RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR OVER INCIDENT INVOLVING FIGHTER JET

Poland summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday over an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and a Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea, a spokesman for the Polish foreign ministry said.

A Polish border guard aircraft on patrol for the European Union's border agency Frontex narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea near Romania on May 7, Romania and Poland said.

"We strongly condemn the provocative and aggressive behaviour of the Russian side, which is a serious international incident," Lukasz Jasina wrote on Twitter.