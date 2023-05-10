Object of 10-15cm, said to be billions of years old, falls on roof of house in US

It has been reported that a "metallic object" with a size of 10-15 centimeters, which is considered to be a meteorite, fell on the roof of a house in the state of New Jersey, US.

The family noted that there was a hole in the roof of the house in Hopewell town of the state and the object fell to the ground, and the black object, the size of a potato, was "hot".

While the residents of the house survived the incident without injury, the police announced that the object weighed 1 kilogram and 800 grams.

Suzy Kop, one of the hosts, said that at first they thought that a stone was thrown on the roof, then they thought it was a meteorite.

The family plans to meet with astronomers to study the object.

According to CBC News, senior astronomer at the Franklin Institute Derrick Pitts said in a statement, "It was wandering around in space and it fell to the earth."

"It is really unusual for the object to fall on a house and for them to be able to touch it, and it has only happened a few times in history."

Pitts pointed out that the object may have a history of "4-5 billion years, existing since the beginning of the solar system."