Military object found in Polish forest was Russian missile - media

The military object found in a Polish forest in April was a Russian CH-55 missile, Polish private media outlets RMF FM and Polsat News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Polish authorities said in April that a "military object" had been found in a forest close to the village of Zamosc near the northern city of Bydgoszcz, without going into further details about its origin.

The area where the object was found is hundreds of kilometres from Poland's borders with Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Private broadcaster RMF FM reported on Wednesday without naming its sources that the preliminary findings of Poland's Air Force Institute of Technology was that the object was a Russian CH-55 missile.

Private broadcaster Polsat News also reported without naming its sources that the object was a CH-55 missile.

A Polish government spokesman and the Air Force Institute of Technology could not immediately be reached for comment.

Poland has been on alert for possible spillover of weaponry from the war in neighbouring Ukraine, especially since two people were killed near the border last November by what Warsaw concluded was a misfired Ukrainian air defence missile.























