Germany concerned over Gaza bombing

Germany on Wednesday expressed "grave concerns" over Israel's deadly bombing of Gaza on Tuesday, killing 15 Palestinians and injuring 20 others.

"The deaths of several uninvolved civilians, including children, shocked us. In the short term, the main aim is to prevent further escalation and thus further victims," German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said at a routine weekly news briefing in Berlin.

"The people of Gaza and Israel have a right to live in peace and dignity," he added.

Burger reiterated his country's support for a two-state solution in a bid to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier in the day, two Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that a third Palestinian was seriously injured in the raid.

Witnesses said Israeli forces raided the town of Qabatia near the city of Jenin and searched several houses, triggering clashes with local residents.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on a car in the town.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

The raid came one day after at least 15 Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 127 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.















