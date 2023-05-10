German lawmakers' monthly salaries to rise by 2.6%

The salaries of members of the lower house of the German parliament will increase by 2.6% to €10,591.70 ($11,622.10) per month, the Bundestag announced on Wednesday.



It had initially been calculated that the increase should be 3.5%, but this was adjusted downwards because of what is being termed "a unique methodological peculiarity."



German lawmakers' salaries are automatically linked to general wage increases.



The amount parliamentarians receive each month is adjusted every year on July 1, analogous to the wage increase calculated by the Federal Statistical Office. According to the law, the Federal Statistical Office must inform the Bundestag of this by the end of March. This year it was initially 3.5% and was then adjusted to 2.6%.



"This rate, which was also communicated to me in writing, turned out to be significantly lower at plus 2.6%," Bundestag President Bärbel Bas told The Pioneer news portal.



She now wants to follow the adjusted figure. This, she said, was the value that applied at the time of the increase. "Also the second value would be perceived as 'right,' the first value as 'wrong' by the public," Bas said.



Parliamentarians currently receive a parliamentary allowance of €10, 323.29. The last time it was raised was in the summer of 2022, when it was increased by 3.1%.



