Former Finnish prime minister Marin and husband to divorce

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Räikkönen are to divorce, the couple said on Instagram on Wednesday.



Marin and Räikkönen got married in the summer of 2020 after being together for around 16 years.



They met when they were 18-year-old students. They have a daughter together who is now 5 years old.



Marin and Räikkönen said they are grateful for 19 years together and for their beloved daughter. "We continue to be best friends, close and loving parents."



Following the defeat of her Social Democratic party in parliamentary elections last month, the 37-year-old former prime minister said she will not stand for re-election as party leader at a party congress in September.



