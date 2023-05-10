Bakhmut: Reports that Ukrainian units achieved territorial gains

In eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian troops have again engaged in heavy fighting southwest of Bakhmut, according to both warring parties, with Kiev's forces said to be making gains.



"The attacks were carried out on a width of 3 kilometres and a depth of 2.6 kilometres," said Andriy Biletsky, founder of the Ukrainian Azov battalion, on Telegram on Wednesday.



The territory was completely free of Russian soldiers and at least two Russian brigades were defeated and prisoners were taken, Biletsky claimed.



Earlier, the head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, complained that Russian military units abandoned their positions near Bakhmut.



"They left everything, ran away and left the front open on a width of almost 2 kilometres and a depth of 400 metres," he said. That is about 3 square kilometres of abandoned territory.



Prigozhin warned of further Ukrainian advances on the flanks of his units near Bakhmut.



The Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region has been the focus of fighting for months.



A major counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army has been expected for weeks.











