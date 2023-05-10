Additional sanctions from Kosovo on Russia and Belarus

The Kosovo government has decided to tighten the sanctions it has already imposed on Russia and Belarus due to the Ukraine war.

Additional sanctions aligning Kosovo with the new sanctions of the European Union (EU) and the US were voted in at the session chaired by Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Kosovo Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, who presented the new sanctions to the government, said that the sanctions were a response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine and Belarus' support for this aggression.

Gervalla-Schwarz said that "The Republic of Kosovo has updated and implemented EU and US sanctions since the first sanctions package, although it is not liable under the agreements it has with the EU, as it still does not benefit from the status of a candidate country to the EU."

The sanctions include exports of critical technology and industrial products, imports of asphalt and synthetic rubber products, provision of storage capacity for Russian gas, transit of exported EU goods through Russia, and dual-use technology, Gervalla-Schwarz said.

Kosovo participated in the US and EU sanctions imposed on Russia following the start of the Ukraine war.

The Kosovo government had previously decided to impose sanctions against the Russian security company Wagner group, which operates in Ukraine.