Trudeau says Canada ‘will not be intimidated’ by China

Canada 'will not be intimidated' by China after Beijing expelled Ottawa's consul from Shanghai, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Asking Consul Jennifer Lynn Lalonde to leave China by May 13 is seen as retaliation for Canada expelling a Chinese consul officer from Toronto on Monday.

Canada said Zhao Wei threatened Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.

Before attending a cabinet meeting Tuesday in Canada's capital of Ottawa, Trudeau told reporters he will not be deterred by China's actions.

"We understand there is retaliation but we will not be intimidated," he said. "We will continue to do everything necessary to keep Canadians protected from interference.

"We will take whatever action is necessary to continue to protect our democracy and show that we're standing up for our values and our principles," he said.

China's Foreign Ministry said it expelled Lalonde as a "reciprocal countermeasure to Canada's unscrupulous move (and) strongly condemns and firmly opposes" the expulsion of Zhao and may take further punitive action.

Trudeau said his government was well aware of the potential for Chinese retaliation but two can play that game.

Canada, he said, was considering a change on travel advice for China, which on May 2 was already at the level of "exercise a high degree of caution."

"We will always do whatever is necessary to keep Canadians safe," said Trudeau .