‘Instead of bullets, we need diplomatic arsenals’ for peace: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that "diplomatic arsenals" are needed for peace not only in Ukraine but also in other parts of the world that are facing conflicts.

Guterres' remarks came after he received the Carlos V European Award at a ceremony presided over by the King of Spain Felipe VI at the Monastery of Yuste.

"We must work to make peace and to keep it, every day, tirelessly. In a world that is tearing itself apart, we must heal divisions, prevent escalation and listen to grievances," Guterres said. "Instead of bullets, we need diplomatic arsenals."

"The time has also come to put equality at the center of our work. Equality among communities. Equality of citizens," he added.

The UN chief said that he is "deeply moved" by receiving the award on Europe Day.















