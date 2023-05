EU must not be 'intimidated' by Putin's 'show of force': Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, May 9, 2023. (REUTERS)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday urged Europe to stand strong against Moscow's war on Ukraine.

"In Moscow, 2,200 kilometres northeast from here, Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and rockets. Let us not be intimidated by such a show of force," Scholz told the European Parliament, referring to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Let's stay steadfast in our support for Ukraine -- as long as it is necessary," he said.