Dozens injured in collision between bus, truck in eastern Germany

Dozens of people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in the eastern German state of Brandenburg at midday on Tuesday, according to the police, who put the number at 35.



Six of them were seriously injured, the spokesman for the eastern police department said.



Rescue workers were on the scene, where a truck bound for Berlin sought to change lanes between Storkow and Friedersdorf.



It had hit a truck and collided with the side of the coach.



The bus, with teenagers and adults on board, came from Poland, police said shortly after the accident.



The police spokesman said one of the trucks was a vehicle for hazardous materials, although it was unclear whether it was carrying a load or not.



The police closed highway 12, after being informed of the incident at 12:24 (1024 GMT). Drivers were asked to find alternative routes.



