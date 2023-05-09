3 Palestinian-Russian dual nationals killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

The Russian Representative Office in Ramallah said Tuesday that a Russian national, his wife and child were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

"His two other children, whom are Russian citizens, became orphans," the office said in a statement.

The Russian national was identified as Jamal Khaswan.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also confirmed that Khaswan, a dentist and director of Al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza, was killed in the Israeli attacks.

There are no exact estimates of the number of Palestinians holding the Russian citizenship.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed, including four children and four women, and 20 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded territory early Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.









