UN CHIEF, SPAINS PREMIER DISCUSS UKRAINE, GRAIN DEAL

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discussed the Russian war on Ukraine in Madrid.

Guterres briefed Sanchez on the UN's ongoing efforts to extend, expand and improve the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as to remove remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food products and fertilizers, according to a UN statement.

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Western Sahara as well as current challenges to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the statement said.

Guterres also expressed his appreciation for Spain's active support to the UN and multilateralism.

Sanchez, for his part, said on Twitter that he reiterated Madrid's support to end Russian aggression in Ukraine, achieve lasting peace and end food insecurity.

He added that he expressed Spain's commitment to the next Sustainable Development Summit once again.

Guterres will receive Carlos V European Award on Tuesday from Yuste Foundation on the occasion of Europe Day.