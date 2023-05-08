Slovakian president announces interim government after Heger resigns

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger resigned as head of a caretaker government on Sunday, citing differences with President Zuzana Čaputová as the reason.



Heger said he had asked Čaputová to be relieved of his office on the grounds that she had not accepted any of his proposals on governing through the current political crisis in the period up to parliamentary elections set for September 30.



Following the resignation, Čaputová announced the formation of a government of experts and civil servants to be headed by the financial expert Ludovit Odor, currently deputy governor of the Slovak National Bank NBS.



The president said in Bratislava, the capital, that the ministers had already been selected, but that they would not be appointed until the week of May 15 because she wanted to inform the parliamentary parties first. Until then, acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger has the duty to continue his work, she added.



The new interim government would include experts who had no intention of standing in the elections on September 30, Čaputová said, adding that this would rule out the possibility of someone abusing the temporary government function for election campaign purposes.



Heger's populist conservative government has been a staunch backer of Ukraine in combating the Russian invasion, but this support is one of the few issues on which it has the support of the president and a majority in parliament.



The parties in Heger's coalition are facing heavy losses in the elections, and Heger has warned that parties opposed to military support for Ukraine could be boosted.



Heger's government lost its majority in the summer of last year and was toppled by a vote of no confidence in December. He has governed with restricted powers since.



The president tasked him with arranging early elections, but Heger has delayed them to the end of September as polls predict a serious defeat for him and his party.



Heger has warned repeatedly that the Social Democrats that he has criticized as corrupt could return to power.

