Russia will be defeated 'as Nazism was': Zelensky says on VE Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, Victory in Europe Day, that Russia will be defeated "as Nazism was."

"All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated," Zelensky said in a video statement, adding: "Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now."