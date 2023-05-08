KIEVS EX ENVOY TO BERLIN SLAMS GERMANY FOR FAILING TO HONOUR UKRAINE

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister Andriy Melnyk accused Germany of failing to show sufficient appreciation of the Ukrainian who fell during World War II, in comments made on the 78th anniversary of Nazi Germany's capitulation in 1945.



"You hardly ever see the word Ukraine in German school textbooks about the war years," said Melnyk, who previously served as Ukraine's ambassador to Germany.



Ukrainian officials have repeatedly complained that the focus is almost always on Russia when people speak about Soviet victims and military achievements in World War II.



Ten million Ukrainians lost their lives in World War II, but "almost nobody" in Germany knows about those victims, Melnyk added in comments to Ukrainian television.



He called for a separate memorial complex for Ukrainian victims in Berlin's city centre.



President Volodymyr Zelensky recently spoke of 8 million Ukrainian dead between 1939 and 1945.



