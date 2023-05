EU's Von der Leyen to meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Tuesday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Tuesday, which is Europe Day, the European Commission announced on Monday.

The visit reaffirms "the EU's unwavering support towards the country", a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters.

"The visit will focus on all the dimensions of our relations with Ukraine", he added.