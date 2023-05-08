Belarus leader Lukashenko arrives in Moscow ahead of May 9 parade

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Moscow in an unannounced visit ahead of the planned military parade on Tuesday to mark the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.



A video shows the leader being welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.



Typically, Lukashenko does not take part in Russia's Victory Day parade because he is leading the celebrations in his own country.



The heads of state of the former Soviet republics Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had agreed to come at short notice, while the participation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Shaparov was announced beforehand.



Lukashenko is considered heavily dependent on Moscow economically, militarily and politically. Russia also launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine from Belarusian territory.



