Wagner chief: No further offensive in Bakhmut possible without ammunition, forces will keep fighting for Moscow

The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group said on Saturday that he had still not received additional ammunition from Moscow ahead of the expected withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut because of heavy losses and inadequate supplies.

"As of today, no one has come to replenish ammunition, to provide it in the necessary volume," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on the Telegram channel of his press service. "There can be no offensive without a counter-battery fight, without defeating the enemy's means."

Wagner forces, he said, had no ammunition and could not pursue any further offensives near the city, under Russian siege for some 10 months.

"Because I will lead more men to certain death. On the 10th (of May), we will start withdrawing units," he said.

He added that his forces have taken 95% of Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine that had a population of more than 70,000 before the war.

Prigozhin has, however, prematurely claimed successes before. Reuters was not able to independently verify the claim.

"The remaining 5% plays no role in the so-called development of success and the Red Army's march to the West," he said.

'Continue to fight'

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said his private forces will continue to fight on behalf of Moscow even after they withdraw from the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.



"The Wagner fighters will be preserved for the next operations in Russia's interests," he was quoted as saying on Sunday by Russian state media.



In a major break with the Kremlin, Prigozhin announced in an angry video on Friday that he would pull his fighters from Bakhmut due to a lack of sufficient ammunition from Moscow.



Often described as President Vladimir Putin's private army, Wagner has been used in Russian military operations in multiple countries.



Wagner's positions in Bakhmut will reportedly be taken over by fighters of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov from next Wednesday.



Bakhmut has been under joint attack by the Russian army and Wagner's troops for months. The city had a pre-war population of 70,000 and is now a mostly destroyed wasteland after months of gruelling fighting.



The battle for the city is considered the bloodiest of the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion more than a year ago.



Russian states news agency TASS, quoting Prigozhin's press office, said Russian forces controlled about 95% of Bakhmut.