Student eats work of art valued at $120,000 because he 'was hungry': Video

One of the latest viral phenomena has been a South Korean art student who has not hesitated to share a video in which he appears at the Seoul Museum of Art eating part of a work.

The piece of art in question was 'Comedían', a work by the artist Maurizio Cattelan consisting of a banana attached to the wall with adhesive tape and whose price reaches a whopping $120,000.

"I was hungry", has justified Noh Hyun-soo, protagonist of this fact that he has shared through his Instagram account.

The museum has announced that it will not take legal action against the young man, as the piece of fruit is replaced every two or three days to prevent it from rotting.

For his part, the 'hungry' student has defended himself by claiming to the media that Cattelan's piece is a provocation and a sign of rebellion, so that "damaging a work of art could also be understood as a work of art".

Noh Hyun-soo glued the banana skin back to the wall after he finished eating it.

IT'S NOT THE FIRST TIME

'Comedian' is a work that was created in 2019 by the controversial Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It consists of three copies: two test copies, valued at $120,000, and the final one, whose price rises to $150,000.

Thus, the total sum of the value of three bananas stuck to a wall with conventional adhesive tape would be around 390,000 dollars (more than 350,000 euros).

However, it is not the first time that a visitor has eaten one of Cattelan's bananas. Already in December 2019, the American artist of Georgian origin DavidDatuna did the same with the work that at that time was exhibited at Art Basel Miami.