South Korean president and Japanese PM rebuilding relations in Seoul

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have vowed to improve ties between their two nations, as they met for talks on Sunday for the second time in two months following a long period of frosty relations.



Speaking alongside the Japanese leader in Seoul, South Korea's Yoon said their two countries were "on the right track" to restoring the habit of diplomatic visits, adding that both sides were looking to pursue close cooperation on the basis of "friendship and trust."



Yoon received Kishida on Sunday at the presidential compound in the South Korean capital with a welcoming ceremony.



Japan's head of government, accompanied by his wife Yuko Kishida, had arrived earlier for a two-day visit.



It is the first visit by a Japanese head of government to South Korea in five years and also a return visit: Yoon travelled to Tokyo in March, when Yoon and Kishida agreed on a new beginning in their difficult relations, including a resumption of mutual visits and a bilateral security dialogue.



The last such dialogue took place in 2018, but was stalled due to a dispute over former Korean forced labourers under Japan's colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.



Unresolved historical conflicts should not mean that "no steps forward can be taken," Yoon said at the start of the talks with Kishida.



South Korea's conservative government had surprisingly announced plans in March to settle the decades-long dispute over compensation for former Korean forced labourers. According to Seoul's plans, those affected are to be compensated by a public South Korean fund. Tokyo had welcomed the plans.



Many South Koreans, however, believe that Japan has not done enough to fully acknowledged past colonial crimes, including forced labour and the abuse of tens of thousands of young Korean women who were forced to work as prostitutes during World War II.



Referring to his country's colonial past, Japanese leader Kishida said his "heart was aching" when he thought of the suffering of Koreans under Japanese rule.



He stressed that the apologies of previous Japanese governments remain valid for Tokyo. At the same time, the Japanese welcomed the new beginning in relations with South Korea. "We are witnessing dynamic progress in what we decided in March."



In addition to cooperation in the fields of economy, science and technology, the two leaders discussed the growing threat from North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programme. Yoon said he and Kishida had agreed to continue trilateral security cooperation with the United States. Among other things, the talks between the three countries on the exchange of real-time information on North Korean missile launches are to be accelerated.



The rapprochement between Tokyo and Seoul is in the interest of their common security partner Washington, which wants to strengthen its alliances in Asia with an eye on North Korea and a more powerful China.



