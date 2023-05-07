Kiev: Russia cannot mount offensive but can defend seized territory

The Russian military is incapable of conducting major offensive operations in Ukraine but is in a position to arrange the defence of the territories it has seized, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov, has said.



"As of today, Russia has no military, economic or political potential to create another attempt for a serious offensive anywhere in Ukraine," Budanov told Yahoo News in an interview conducted on April 24 that was published on Saturday. But he added that "it is completely capable of waging serious defensive operations, and this is the very problem we are about to face."



Budanov re-emphasized Ukraine's aim to retake the Crimean Peninsula. "[It] will be liberated because our victory is impossible without liberating Crimea," he said.



Budanov predicted that Russia had exhausted its supply of missiles. "They are trying to accumulate certain stocks and have them ready in order to try to disrupt our offensive, but the truth is that they have taken their stocks almost to zero," he said.

