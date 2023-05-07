IAEA 'extremely concerned' about situation at Zaporizhzhya plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is alarmed at the tense situation around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant near the war's front line.



The situation is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous at the Russian-occupied nuclear plant, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday evening.



"I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant," he warned in a situation report. "We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident."



The pro-Moscow administration in the Zaporizhzhya region announced evacuations on Friday, including the town of Enerhodar, where most of the nuclear plant staff live.



Grossi says the staff will remain on site, but the situation is nevertheless becoming "increasingly tense, stressful and challenging" for them and their families. Constant stress can lead to mistakes and accidents at the nuclear power plant, according to the UN's nuclear watchdog.



Grossi again called for an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect Europe's largest nuclear power plant from catastrophe. But despite recent signs that a deal to protect the site could be near, progress has stalled.



A Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake territory captured by Russia is expected soon. One possibility is a military advance in the Zaporizhzhya region towards the coast of the Sea of Azov.



The six-reactor plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022.



Last summer, regular shelling of the plant led to external power supply issues. Diesel generators were used to bridge the gap.



For safety reasons, the plant was put in a cold shutdown last year.



But this does not eliminate the danger of an accident. The external electricity is needed to keep reactors cool and other essential safety operations running.