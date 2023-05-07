German municipalities say new heating law will cost them €8 billion

According to calculations by the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, the current plans of the government coalition to replace heating systems will cost the municipalities at least €8 billion ($9 billion).



A total of 135,000 municipal buildings would have to be equipped with new heating by 2045, and according to a report in Monday's edition of the local newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung seen in advance by dpa, the association says each system would cost €60,000 more to meet the requirements.



In order to cope with this, the municipalities and the municipal housing industry must receive comprehensive and long-term financial support, Gerd Landsberg, managing director of the association, demanded in the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung report.



He criticized the fact that municipalities have so far been excluded from the promised subsidies.



Of the approximately 180,000 municipal administration buildings, schools, hospitals and sports halls, the majority are still heated with oil or gas. According to the data, four out of 10 new buildings are still heated with fossil fuels.



From 2024 onwards, if possible, every newly installed heating system is to be powered by 65% renewable energies, according to the draft law passed by the Cabinet. This is intended to herald the end of oil and gas heating.



There is no immediate obligation to replace heating systems in existing buildings. If an appliance breaks down and can no longer be repaired, there are transitional periods. Boilers are only to be allowed to run on fossil fuels until the end of 2044.



The plans are highly controversial. Parliamentary consultations have only just started. Amendments to the law are to be passed before the summer break.

