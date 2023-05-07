EU condemns demolition of school in West Bank

The EU on Sunday deplored the demolition of a Palestinian school by Israeli authorities that "directly affects 81 children and their education" in the West Bank.

"The European Union condemns the demolition of the EU-funded school in Jubbet Adh Dhib," Peter Stano, the European Commission's lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, said in a statement.

The Israeli army knocked down the donor-funded school on Sunday with bulldozers because it did not have a building permit according to local officials.

Stano said Israeli authorities had carried out the demolition despite the EU's request not to proceed with it.

"The EU calls on Israel to halt all demolitions and evictions," he said.

He stressed that these actions are illegal under international law and "only increase the suffering of the Palestinian population and risk enflaming tensions on the ground."

Stano also added that Israeli authorities seem to follow a "similar worrying trend" after demolishing or seizing 954 structures-the highest number since 2016-and displacing 1,032 individuals last year.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered occupied territory under international law, thus making all demolitions and Jewish settlements there illegal.

Like Türkiye and much of the international community, the EU does not recognize Israel's sovereignty over the territories it has occupied since 1967.