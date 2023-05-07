Arrest of anti-monarchy protesters 'direct attack on democracy': UK republican group

Arrest of anti-monarchy protesters is "a direct attack" on the UK's democracy, Britain's leading republican group said on Sunday.

"The right to protest peacefully in the UK no longer exists. Instead we have a freedom to protest that is contingent on political decisions made by ministers and senior police officers," Graham Smith, the chief executive of the anti-monarchy group Republic, said in a statement.

Six Republic protesters, including Smith, were arrested in central London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. Police also seized hundreds of signs reading "Not My King." They were released late on Saturday.

"Crown is one part of the country's "failing constitution" that concentrates too much power "at the expense of parliament and people," he asserted.

Reiterating their demand for "a fundamental shift" in power, Smith vowed to keep protesting the monarchy.

"We will not be deterred from further protest ... As much as possible we will continue to protest wherever Charles goes, wherever William goes," he said.

"We will continue to protest with one simple message: Charles is not our king, it is time to abolish the monarchy," added Smith.

CORONATION

In the country's first coronation service in nearly 70 years, Britain's King Charles III on Saturday was crowned along with Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, the site of coronations in Britain since 1066-nearly a millennium ago.

Following the coronation service conducted by the archbishop of Canterbury, the senior bishop of the Church of England, Charles was crowned with the historical St. Edward's Crown, while Queen Camilla wore a modified version of the Crown of Queen Mary, fashioned in 1911.

He is the 40th British monarch to take the traditional Oath of Faithful Service.

Charles ascended the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his long-serving mother Queen Elizabeth II.