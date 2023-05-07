9 people, including shooter, dead in US state of Texas mall shooting

Eight people were killed during a mall shooting Saturday in the Texas city of Allen, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Dallas. The gunman was also shot and killed by an officer.

"This is a tragedy. People will be looking for answers," said Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey at a news conference. "We're sorry that those families are experiencing that loss."

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 pm local time. Harvey said a mall officer responded to the scene immediately and killed the suspect.

"He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect," said Harvey.

At least seven other victims between the ages of 5 to 61 years old were hospitalized with injuries. Of them, three are in critical condition and four in stable condition, according to officials.

Witness Cole Korchek, who was shopping when the shooting occurred, told WFAA-TV that he heard what sounded like 10 pops and dismissed it as construction work until another 10 to 15 pops were heard. Korcheck said he then saw "a guy dressed in all black" wearing a vest and "shooting at people" with an assault rifle.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was also briefed after the shooting.

"The White House is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with law enforcement and local officials to offer support," according to a White House official.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene conducting an investigation.

A vigil for the victims will be held on Sunday.