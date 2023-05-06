ZELENSKY: UKRAINES DONATION PLATFORM HELPS FUND DRONES, DEMINING

News World Zelensky: Ukraine's donation platform helps fund drones, demining

DPA WORLD Published May 06,2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference with the prime ministers of Belgium and the Netherlands at the Catshuis in The Hague, on May 4, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the successes of the United24 donation platform for Ukraine, which he launched last year, saying it helps fund defence and reconstruction projects.



The original goal of uniting people worldwide to campaign for Ukraine and freedom has succeeded, Zelensky said in his evening video address on Friday.



Donations collected in 110 countries supported, among other things, the building of the fleet of naval drones and all projects related to drones for the front.



"It is thousands of drones that make Ukraine more powerful," Zelensky said.



The platform has so far raised more than $325 million in donations since its inception exactly a year ago, according to a presentation on its website. In addition to the military sector, the funds are now also being used in the medical sector.



"Now we are adding an education sector - the restoration of schools, as well as demining," Zelensky said. Demining in particular is "a big task for Ukraine, which can be implemented not in decades, but in years, if there is enough global support."



























