Wagner chief asks Moscow to hand over its positions in Bakhmut to Chechnyan leader's forces

Russia's paramilitary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin asked Moscow on Saturday to hand over its positions in Bakhmut to the Chechnyan leader's forces.

"I ask you to issue a combat order before 00:00 on May 10 concerning the transfer of the positions of the Wagner paramilitary units in Bakhmut and its periphery, to the units of the Akhmat battalion" Yevgeny Prigozhin said, referring to the Chechen combat units, in a letter to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.