Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday blamed the West and Ukraine for a car explosion that wounded the pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin and killed another person, without providing any evidence.

"Washington and NATO fed another international terrorist cell -- the Kyiv regime," Zakharova said on Telegram shortly after the explosion, adding that the blast was the "direct responsibility of the United States and Britain. We pray for Zakhar."