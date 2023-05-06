'Let the eagles protect Putin': Interesting proposal from Duma

The Kremlin attack, which was backed by the US and Ukraine, according to Russia's claim, put the country on alert.

Aleksey Juravlev, Deputy Chairman of the Duma's Defense Committee, which constitutes the lower house of the parliament, suggested establishing a special fleet of trained eagles to protect important infrastructures in the country after the attack on the Kremlin Palace.

"The fact that a drone has reached the Kremlin is an insult to me," vice-president Juravlev told Russian state agency RIA Novosti.

Claiming that the Kremlin attack was carried out by the Ukrainian intelligence, Juravlev said, "We need to target the center of Kiev. Let's destroy Zelensky's office. Let's burn down the Supreme Council, the General Staff building and the structures where the intelligence services are located."