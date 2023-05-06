Kiev: Wagner forces hold firm despite threat to pull out of Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military on Friday brushed aside Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's threats to remove his Russian mercenaries from the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut next week, saying the forces were holding firm.



The military had not seen any signs of an imminent withdrawal of the private Wagner forces from Bakhmut, military intelligence representative Andriy Chernyak told the RBK-Ukraine news agency.



"These statements were made against the background that (Prigozhin) cannot fulfil another promise to capture Bakhmut by May 9," said Chernyak. Prigozhin was only trying to shift the responsibility onto others, he added.



Ukraine's military also contradicted Prigozhin's claim that Russian forces were lacking ammunition. "Today alone, 520 rounds were fired from artillery of various types in Bakhmut and the surrounding area," army spokesman Serhii Cherevatyi said.



He said Prigozhin was trying to explain away the deaths of his forces, which were over 100 a day, through a lack of ammunition.



"Without ammunition, my boys will not bear unnecessarily high losses," Prigozhin had posted on his Telegram Channel earlier on Friday. "For that reason we will withdraw from the city of Bakhmut from May 10."



The withdrawal will take place on Wednesday, one day after Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany, the Wagner leader indicated earlier on Friday.



Prigozhin claimed that all but 2.5 square kilometres of the 45 square kilometres in Bakhmut had been conquered. He accused Russia's military of "depriving the Russian people of victory."



His statements on Telegram came with a video, in which Prigozhin can be seen standing in front of bodies laid out on the ground in the dark.



"These are Wagner fighters who were killed today. The blood is still fresh," an evidently enraged Prigozhin said before launching into an attack on Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.



"Shoigu, Gerasimov, where's the ammunition, damn it," the mercenary leader says. "You animals, you sit in expensive clubs, your children are enjoying life and recording clips on YouTube."



Fatalities among the mercenaries would have been five times lower with adequate ammunition, Prigozhin insisted.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said he was unable to comment on the matter.



Wagner soldiers have recently pushed the Ukrainians further and further back, but have not been able to completely conquer the destroyed city of Bakhmut and its surrounding area, which has seen intense fighting for months.



A Russian withdrawal from Bakhmut would not necessarily be a huge loss for Russian forces from a strategic point of view but would hold great symbolic meaning.



The Ukrainian general staff reportedthat fighting was raging around andd Bakhmut and Marjinka and that almost 30 Russian attacks were repulsed in the area on Friday.



Moscow's Defence Ministry said Russian troops were continuing their assault on the parts of Bakhmut not yet under Russian control, despite Prigozhin's threats.



"Storm troops continued their attacks in the west of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk region," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, using the Russian name for Bakhmut. They were supported by air defence troops tying down the enemy on the flanks, he added.



Konashenkov did not address Prigozhin's earlier comments.



He also reported the destruction of a bridge in Chasiv Yar to the west of Bakhmut to block Ukrainian deliveries of supplies. In addition, Russian artillery was bombing the villages of Kalinivka and Ivanivske to the west of Bakhmut, he said.



It is unclear how many Wagner soldiers are currently fighting in Bakhmut, although Russian military bloggers suggest they are almost entirely alone in the city. Ukrainian sources say Russian air defence and a motorized rifle brigade are also stationed near the city.



Meanwhile, Russian occupation forces are preparing to evacuate frontline areas in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhya region, a Moscow-appointed local representative said on Friday.



"The Zaporizhzhya authorities decided to temporarily move residents of 18 settlements near the front deeper into the region due to increasing Ukrainian shelling," Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram.



The town of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is situated, is one of the locations to be evacuated, Rogov added. Residents of Tokmak and Polohy, as well as Kamyanka and Rosivka, were also told to pack their bags.



Some settlements named are up to 40 kilometres behind the current front line. However, a Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected in the near future after months of reported preparations.



One possible vector of advance is south through the Zaporizhzhya region towards the coast of the Sea of Azov.



In recent days, a series of attacks has taken place on infrastructure in southern Russia and Crimea that could be significant to Ukraine's counterattack.