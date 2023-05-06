Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit

Israel is reportedly aiming for a breakthrough in its efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia during the visit of White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Tzachi Hanegbi, the head of Israel's National Security Council, revealed that he had spoken with Sullivan and expressed hope for progress during the visit, which includes a meeting between Sullivan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The goal of normalizing Israel-Saudi relations, a key objective of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was emphasized during the conversation between Sullivan and Hanegbi.

While the specifics of the potential breakthrough were not disclosed, Hanegbi suggested that it could involve more than just a phone call between Saudi and Israeli leaders.

However, he emphasized the importance of the United States taking the lead in adding Saudi Arabia to the Abraham Accords, which involve normalization and peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Hanegbi believes that such a development would be a significant historic milestone.

The Abraham Accords, brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, facilitated the normalization of diplomatic ties between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain. These countries share concerns about Iran's regional activities. While Saudi Arabia expressed approval of the accords, it has refrained from joining them, citing the need to address Palestinian aspirations for statehood as a precondition.

However, several factors have complicated the prospects for Israeli-Saudi normalization. These include Saudi Arabia's strained relationship with US President Joe Biden, recent attempts to improve ties with regional rival Iran, and the formation of a hard-right Israeli government led by Netanyahu









.