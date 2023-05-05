UK PM Sunak: Election results show people want us to deliver for them

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said local elections results so far showed that people wanted his ruling party to deliver on their priorities, but that it was still too early in the process of announcing results to draw firm conclusions.

"The message I am hearing from people tonight is that they want us to focus on their priorities and they want us to deliver for them," he told reporters.

"In terms of the results, it's still early, we've just had a quarter of the results in, but what I am going to carry on doing is delivering on the people's priorities."