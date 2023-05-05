RUSSIA FLAYS EU TOP DIPLOMATS REMARKS ABOUT CHINESE PEACE PLAN

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday criticized comments by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who said Brussels did not attach importance to China's peace initiative over Ukraine.

"Only a person who knows nothing about geopolitics or a person with 'colonial logic' who does not respect those whom he considers 'inferior' may not take seriously the proposals, put forward on behalf of a fifth of the world's population and the world's leading economy," Zakharova said in a statement on Telegram.

Borrell possesses both of the qualities mentioned, she alleged.

To EU foreign policy chief remarks that the EU considers President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula" to be the only viable peace plan for Ukraine, Zakharova responded, "It is not a plan, and it is not peaceful."

"This is (yet) another American tutorial on inciting conflict in Europe," she claimed.

The spokeswoman also said it is not the EU's or even Borrell's opinion on the Chinese initiative, but Washington's, and that if the EU was able to have its own opinion, it would not be in the current situation.