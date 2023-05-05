Renewed fire at southern Russian refinery attributed to drone attack

Fire broke out at an oil refinery in southern Russia for the second time in days, the state-owned TASS news agency reported on Friday.



No one was hurt in the blaze at the refinery in Ilski just east of the Crimean Peninsula. The fire is thought to have been caused by a drone attack, the report citing the emergency services said.



In recent days, a series of attacks has taken place on infrastructure in southern Russia and Crimea that could be significant in an anticipated Ukrainian offensive.



In a separate incident, two freight trains were derailed in the Bryansk region, with the cause of the derailment unknown.



