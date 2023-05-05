Number of people training to be bakers in Germany keeps falling

The number of young people training to become bakers in Germany continues to fall, a trade group warned on Friday, in an ominous sign for a country where crusty rolls and hearty slices of bread often grace both the breakfast and dinner tables.



The German Bakers' Confederation said 4,211 budding bakers and 6,495 aspiring specialist bakery salespeople were in training programmes last year, for a total of just over 10,700.



That represents a decline of more than 11% compared to the previous year.



In 2015, when worries were already mounting about the future of traditional German bakeries, the association still counted more than 18,800 apprentices. In 2019, the number was around 14,800.



The association called on politicians to do more to support workers in skilled trades, like baking.



"The trend towards academic training of the past few decades must be halted by improving and expanding vocational career paths at all schools, especially at grammar schools," said managing director Friedemann Berg in a statement.



He also called for more housing options for apprentices.



Slightly more than 1,250 bakers and more than 1,900 apprentices in specialized sales completed their training in 2022.



In 2022, almost 56 kilograms of bread and baked goods were consumed per household in Germany, the industry group said.



