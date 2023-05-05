Four-year-old and his grandmother dead in Flensburg residential fire

A 4-year-old boy and his 70-year-old grandmother died in a large blaze in an apartment building in Flensburg, northern Germany, according to police on Friday.



The grandmother had been visiting the house when the fire broke out, a police spokesman told dpa.



The identity of those who died in the fire which broke out on Thursday evening had initially been unclear.



Seven of the nine injured in the fire were still being treated in hospital, added the spokesman. None of the injuries are life-threatening.



"There are no indications of foul play or a xenophobic motive," the police said of the fire, which broke out in an area with a high number of residents with a migration background.



There were 43 people living in the building, all of whom have now been accommodated elsewhere.



It remains unclear what started the fire.



Residents had helped rescue workers by supplying mattresses and a container for people to jump onto until the emergency services arrived, said police.



Authorities have launched criminal investigations into people who uploaded videos of the incident to the internet, including footage of those affected.



Sabine Sütterlin-Waack, interior minister for the state of Schleswig-Holstein in which Flensburg is located, labelled the videos "despicable" and called on those who filmed the tragic incident to be prosecuted.

