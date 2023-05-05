For 1st time in its history, Sweden to try extortion suspect with PKK terror links

For the first time in its history, Sweden will try a suspect accused of extorting money for the PKK terror group, according to local media.

Prosecutor Hans Ihrman said the male suspect's links with the terrorist organization have become more evident since he was detained in February, public broadcaster SVT reported Thursday.

According to Ihrman, the PKK has been widely using extortion to fund its activities in Sweden and other countries for a long time.

"Even though this is a single event, which is the basis of the investigation itself, most things point to the fact that this single event is part of a more extensive activity that has been carried out in organized forms for a long time," he said.

The suspect is being charged with attempted aggravated extortion, aggravated weapons offense, and attempted terrorist financing, the broadcaster noted.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom admitted last week that the PKK terrorist organization's extensive activities in his country were the reason why Türkiye has blocked Stockholm's accession to NATO.

SWEDEN'S BID TO JOIN NATO

After the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year, Sweden, together with Finland, decided to abandon its decades-long military non-alignment policy and apply for NATO membership.

Ankara, a NATO member for over 70 years, asked the two Nordic countries to take concrete action against terror groups such as the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind a 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, in order for them to join the alliance.

In June last year, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum with Türkiye to address Ankara's security concerns, and senior diplomats and officials from the three countries held various meetings to discuss the implementation of a trilateral agreement.

Showing Türkiye's support for NATO's open-door policy, the Turkish parliament approved Finland's bid to join NATO on March 31, having said earlier that Helsinki had done what was necessary for the membership, whereas Sweden still had work to do.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.