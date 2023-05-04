Russia says West ‘primarily responsible’ for Ukraine’s actions

The West is "primarily responsible" for Ukraine's actions against Russia, Moscow said on Thursday, a day after it accused Kyiv of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

"They destroyed the legitimate government in Ukraine, put adventurers and bandits at the helm, provided them with money and weapons, instilled a sense of absolute permissiveness and impunity, provided political cover and military escort," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Telegram.

She was referring to the 2014 Maidan protests in Ukraine, which led to the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych, viewed as pro-Russian.

Russia on Wednesday said Ukraine attempted to strike the president's residence with two drones, which were shot down.

Putin was not injured in the attack and Russia reserves the "right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems appropriate," it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials have denied Kyiv's involvement.