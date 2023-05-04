Medvedev says Kremlin drone attack will definitely escalate conflict

Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday said the drone attack on the Kremlin will definitely escalate the conflict with Ukraine that broke out last year in February.

In a statement on Twitter, he called EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell, who urged Moscow not to use the attack as an excuse to escalate, an "impudent old fool."

"Borrell has spoken out against using the attack on the Kremlin for possible further escalation of the conflict. An impudent old fool. It is exactly to the escalation of the conflict it will lead, the terrorist attack committed by the Kiev authorities, guided by the US, and approved by the EU leadership," Medvedev, the head of the Russian Security Council, said on Twitter.

"This is just what Washington and many dumbheads in Brussels want," he added.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to strike the presidential residence Tuesday night with two drones, which were shot down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials have denied Kyiv's involvement in the attack.

Earlier, Medvedev, who also served as Russia's prime minister, said in a Telegram post that the attack left Moscow with no options but to "eliminate" Zelenskyy and his "clique" in Kyiv.